Bhubaneswar: Carrying forward its industrialisation drive, the Odisha government Monday accorded in-principle approval to eight projects envisaging investment of around Rs 1,872.11 crore. The projects will also provide employment opportunities for 3,461 persons, government officials said.

The approval was given at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra.

Principal Secretary (Industry) Hemant Sharma said that the proposals are mainly from the sectors such as food processing, agriculture, animal husbandry, petroleum products, steel, and downstream manufacturing. The proposers are credible investors and their coming in will provide further fillip to the sectors, informed Sharma.

After approving the projects, the chief secretary asked IPICOL (Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited) to review the construction and commissioning of the projects approved earlier. He also directed departments concerned to facilitate early grounding of the newly approved projects through proactive support.

Development Commissioner PK Jena directed IPOCOL to make a realistic assessment of the land and water requirements for various industries.

The approved projects in steel and petroleum products included the establishment of 0.108 MTPA Ferro Alloys Plant with 50 MW CPP and railway siding by Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd at an investment of Rs.328.75 crore at Kalinganagar. This project is estimated to employ 330 persons.

The government also gave its nod to the expansion of the Coke and Petroleum products plant of Jindal Coke Ltd at Kalinganagar, from 0.425 MTPA to 0.85 MTPA, at an investment of Rs 470 crore, which will employ 270 persons.

Setting up of an iron ore pipe conveying system of 3 MTPA capacity by GV Mines and Minerals at an investment of Rs 104.48 crore and employment potential for 238 persons was also approved.

The approved projects in the food processing sector comprised a 200 KLPD ethanol plant by Greentech bio-energy in Bargarh district at an investment of Rs 250 crore. This would generate employment opportunities for over 200 persons.

The establishment of a 200 KLPD ethanol plant along with a co-generation plant by Bio-Agro Energy Ltd at an investment of Rs.228.55 crore and employment opportunities for 337 persons in Sonepur district was also approved.

Another 90 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant and co-generation unit by Indian Potash Ltd at an investment of Rs.219 crore and employment potential for 238 persons will be set up in Kalahandi district.

The approved projects also included setting up a grain-based distillery unit of 200 KLOD capacity in Jharsuguda district by Energy Intro Pvt Ltd at an investment of 205 crore, which will employ 196 persons.

In the agriculture and fishing sector, the proposals getting the government’s nod included the establishment of a mechanised hatchery unit in Mayurbhanj district by Abis Exports Ltd at an investment of Rs 66.33 crore and employment potential for 1,650 persons.