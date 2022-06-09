Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government approved Thursday 12 industrial projects worth Rs 2,082 crore. These projects are expected to generate employment opportunities for over 3,600 people in Odisha.

The 12 industrial projects were cleared during a meeting of the State-Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, according to an official release.

The SLSWCA gave its nod to the National Aluminium Company for setting up a 3.5 million tonne per annum ‘overland conveyor corridor’ in Pottangi, Koraput district, at an investment of Rs 732 crore.

A date centre and resorts are also among the projects that received approval.

The Odisha government’s primary focus has been on the employment-intensive sectors like metal downstream, food processing, tourism and plastic industries, which employ thousands of employees in a single unit, the release said.

Considering, the huge skill force in this domain, such industries and projects create massive employment in Odisha, the release added.