Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will come up with two new medical colleges and teaching hospitals in Kandhamal and Koraput districts. This information was shared by the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, Government of Odisha in a tweet late Wednesday evening. The Cabinet has approved the construction of the two hospitals at a cost of Rs 680 crore, the H&FW department said. The hospitals will give a boost to medical education and cater to the healthcare needs of the people in the region, it informed.

One 100-seat new government medical college and teaching hospital will come up at Phulbani in Kandhamal district. The second medical college and teaching hospital in Koraput will have 650 beds. Sources said that these two hospitals will certainly provide additional relief to the people of these two districts.

The H&FW department said that by constructing the two medical colleges and hospitals, the government aims to improve medical education as well as cater to the healthcare needs of the people. The medical colleges will also be producing a pool of qualified doctors and they will certainly be beneficial for the people of Odisha.