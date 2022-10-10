Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday expressed their condolences over the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

While the governor described Yadav as a “statesman”, Patnaik recalled the departed leader’s contribution to uplift the downtrodden.

Taking to twitter, Patnaik said: “Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of former UP CM & @samajwadiparty founder #MulayamSinghYadav. The socialist leader will always be remembered for his contribution to uplift the downtrodden. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti.”

“Hon’ble Governor is sad to hear about the demise of former Chief Minister of #UttarPradesh #MulayamSinghYadav ji and conveys his heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family, friends and admirers… ” the Odisha Governor tweeted.

Yadav passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram Monday after a prolonged illness.