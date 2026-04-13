Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of the 78th foundation day of capital city Bhubaneswar.

“On Capital Foundation Day, we celebrate Bhubaneswar, a city that beautifully blends its timeless heritage with steady progress. Rooted in history and moving ahead with purpose, Bhubaneswar continues to grow, inspire, and make us proud,” the Governor wrote on X.

On Capital Foundation Day, we celebrate Bhubaneswar, a city that beautifully blends its timeless heritage with steady progress. Rooted in history and moving ahead with purpose, Bhubaneswar continues to grow, inspire, and make us proud. pic.twitter.com/nUGwb1SGkC — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) April 13, 2026

CM Majhi extended his heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all the people of the state and especially to the residents of Bhubaneswar on this occasion.

“Our beloved city, the Temple City, stands as a unique confluence of heritage, culture, and modernity in the Ekamra Kshetra, has now created a new identity on the global stage as a prominent hub for education, IT, and sports,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

“On this proud day, let us resolve to build our capital into an even cleaner, more beautiful, and progressive one,” he appealed to the denizens of Bhubaneswar.

୭୮ତମ ରାଜଧାନୀ ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠା ଦିବସ ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତ ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀ ଓ ବିଶେଷ କରି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ମନ୍ଦିରମାଳିନୀ ଏକାମ୍ର କ୍ଷେତ୍ରର ଐତିହ୍ୟ, ସଂସ୍କୃତି ଓ ଆଧୁନିକତାର ଅପୂର୍ବ ସମନ୍ୱୟରେ ଗଢ଼ିଉଠିଥିବା ଆମର ଏହି ପ୍ରିୟ ସହର ଆଜି ବିଶ୍ୱ ଦରବାରରେ ଏକ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଶିକ୍ଷା, ଆଇଟି ଏବଂ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ା ହବ୍ ଭାବେ… pic.twitter.com/GSwsPpsysQ — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) April 13, 2026

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, in a message on social media, said, “On the 78th Capital Foundation Day, we celebrate Bhubaneswar – the heart of Odisha’s identity and progress. From its historic roots to its modern aspirations, this city embodies resilience, culture, and innovation. I take pride in honouring the visionaries who shaped our capital and the people whose spirit continues to drive its growth. May Bhubaneswar keep shining as a beacon of heritage and development for generations to come.”

On the 78th Capital Foundation Day, we celebrate Bhubaneswar — the heart of Odisha’s identity and progress. From its historic roots to its modern aspirations, this city embodies resilience, culture, and innovation. I take pride in honouring the visionaries who shaped our… pic.twitter.com/owLHTx0ZGY — Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (Modiji Ka Parivar) (@KVSinghDeo1) April 13, 2026

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik described the capital city, Bhubaneswar, as green and beautiful and said the city has enriched the identity of Odisha with its ancient heritage, rich culture, and modern architecture.

“Taking everyone along, it has added a new chapter to the path of development. Let us, on the 78th Foundation Day of the capital Bhubaneswar, resolve to build it as the best capital of the country,” Patnaik wrote on X.

ସବୁଜ ସୁନ୍ଦର ଆମ ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର। ମନ୍ଦିରମାଳିନୀ ସହର ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରର ପ୍ରାଚୀନ ଐତିହ୍ୟ, ସମୃଦ୍ଧ ସଂସ୍କୃତି ଓ ଆଧୁନିକ ସ୍ଥାପତ୍ୟ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପରିଚୟକୁ ଋଦ୍ଧିମନ୍ତ କରିଛି। ସଭିଙ୍କୁ ସାଥିରେ ନେଇ ବିକାଶର ରାସ୍ତାରେ ଏହା ନୂଆ ଅଧ୍ୟାୟ ଯୋଡ଼ିଛି। ଆସନ୍ତୁ, ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରର ୭୮ତମ ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠା ଦିବସରେ ସଂକଳ୍ପ ନେବା ଏହାକୁ ଦେଶର… pic.twitter.com/27vcnGz0q6 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 13, 2026

To celebrate the day, several programmes have been organised in the city throughout the day. The Lok Bhavan (governor’s house) and major roads in the city were decked up with beautiful lights.

In the morning, a parade was organised. Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy received the salute from the participants, including students, NCC cadets and other youths. A photo exhibition has also been organised at the Jaydev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

PTI