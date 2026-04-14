Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati led the state in paying tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary Tuesday, saying the principal architect of the Constitution has had a lasting impact on India’s democratic structure.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is on a tour to his home district of Keonjhar, took to social media to pay tributes to Ambedkar, describing him as a “symbol of social justice”.

“On the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and the symbol of social justice, heartfelt salutations with devotion.

“His unparalleled contributions to establishing social justice, equality, and democratic values have strengthened our democracy. His ideals remain forever an inspiration for all of us in building a progressive and prosperous Odisha,” Majhi said.

Odisha governor Kambhampati said that as the chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution, Ambedkar played a key role in shaping its framework and advocated for the rights of the marginalised communities, leaving a lasting impact on India’s democratic structure.

On the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, I pay my respects to his contributions to equality, justice, and social reform. As Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution, he played a key role in shaping its framework and advocated for the rights of… pic.twitter.com/3Z7LycBAhf — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) April 14, 2026

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, and the BJP’s state unit chief Manmohan Salam also paid tributes to Ambedkar.

Different political parties held special events to mark the occasion.

BJD leaders, led by the party’s senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, paid floral tributes at Ambedkar’s statue at AG Square. A meeting was organised at the BJD’s state headquarters to discuss the life, ideals, and immense contribution of Ambedkar to nation-building.

Similar meetings were also held at the Congress Bhawan and the BJP’s state headquarters.