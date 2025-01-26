Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Sunday unfurled the national flag at the state-level Republic Day celebration at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar.

Kambhampati took salute from the participating contingents at the 76th Republic Day parade in the presence of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other dignitaries. “Celebrate the spirit of our nation and the pride of our constitution,” the Governor’s office said in a post on X.

A total of 49 contingents, including Odisha Police, BSF, OSAP and CRPF, participated in the parade. The Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar also witnessed a vibrant display of patriotism, cultural heritage and progressive initiatives with 10 themed tableaus and cultural performances.

The tableaus reflected themes like rural development and women’s empowerment to advancements in education and technology and others. There was also a daredevil show on motorcycles by students of Maharishi College of Natural Law and a skating performance by Odisha Skating Academy.

School and college students also performed cultural performances. A colourful depiction of Kumbh Mela — the grand spiritual gathering — showing Aghori dance and Shiv Tandav was the other highlight of the show.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unfurled the Tricolour at the district-level Republic Day celebration at Mini Stadium in Cuttack, Deputy Chief Ministers – KV Singhdeo and Pravati Parida – attended the Republic Day functions in Puri and Khurda respectively.

“Let us all take a pledge on this auspicious day to build a Developed India, Developed Odisha,” Majhi said in a post on X.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari attended the programme in Sundargarh, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water minister Rabi Narayan Nayak attended the function at Sonepur, School and Mass Education minister Nityanand Giond in Koraput, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra in Jagatsinghpur, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan in Jajpur, Health minister Mukesh Mahaling in Rayagada, Transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena in Gajapati, Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra in Balasore, Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia in Keonjhar.

Sports and Culture minister Suryavanshi Suraj unfurled the Tricolour in Nuapada district while Cooperation minister Pradip Bal Samant in Dhenkanal, Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain in Nayagarh and Fisheries and Animal Resource Development minister Gokulanand Mallik in Malkangiri.

In Kendrapara, Berhampur and Rourkela, the Revenue Divisional Commissioners of respective zones unfurled the National Flag.

The Tricolour was unfurled in all districts, including Maoist-affected Malkangiri and Koraput. “There was no report of any untoward incident from any part of the state. In Maoist-hit areas also the national flag was hoisted by locals and the administration,” an official of the Home Department said.

