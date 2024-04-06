Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has appointed two IAS officers as district magistrates of Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur after the Election Commission of India approved their posting, an official said.

Arindam Dakua, a 2011-batch IAS officer was appointed as the new District Magistrate of Cuttack replacing Vineet Bharadwaj, while Anupam Saha, a 2012-batch IAS officer, replaced Parul Patwari as Jagatsingpur District Magistrate Friday, the official said.

April 2, the Election Commission of India had ordered the Odisha government to transfer Bharadwaj and Patwari, along with six other IPS officers, to non-election-related posts with immediate effect.

The six IPS officers who were transferred were: IGP (central range) Ashish Singh, Cuttack DCP Kanwar Vishal Singh, Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra, Angul SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, Khurda SP Jugal Kishore Banoth and Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek Kumar.

The state government has appointed Sanjay Kumar Kaushal as the new IG (Central) range in place of Ashish Singh.

DIG of Police, Vigilance, Prakash R has also been transferred and posted as Cuttack DCP replacing Kanwar Vishal Singh, while DIG of Police, Intelligence in-charge Security Wing, Brijesh Kumar Rai, has been appointed as Rourkela SP, replacing Mitrabhanu Mahapatra.

DIG of Police, SIW, Umashankar Dash, has been asked to take charge from Angul SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra.

A Home department notification said Ashish Singh will be the new IGP in Chief Minister’s Security, while Mitrabhanu Mahapatra was appointed as Additional Special Relief Commissioner.

Vishal Singh has been posted as the DIG, SIW (special intelligence wing), while Sidhansu Sekhar Mishra will be the new SP Vigilance and Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth will be AIG of Police, headquarters.

Saravana Vivek M was posted as SP vigilance.

A General administration department notification said Vineet Bhardwaj will be Director-cum-Additional Secretary in Drinking Water and Sanitation department while Parul Patawari was appointed as the State Project Director, Odisha Education Programme Authority.

Puri Jagannath Temple Additional Chief Administrator Samartha Verma, a 2011-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Works department while Subhankar Mohapatra, a 2018-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Director in the Rural Development department.

PTI