Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday approved the formation of two additional battalions of the Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF), raising the total number of battalions in the state to four.

To support the expansion, the government has created 2,080 new posts—1,944 regular and 136 on an outsourcing basis, according to a source.

Until recently, only one battalion was operational with a sanctioned strength of 1,807 personnel. In April this year, the chief minister approved the formation of a second battalion, increasing the strength to 2,847, the source added.

With the latest decision, the overall strength of the OISF will now reach 4,927 personnel, the source said.

The move comes as part of the state government’s continued focus on industrial development. With the establishment of new industries, the need for a dedicated security force to safeguard key industrial and commercial installations has grown significantly, the source informed.

In response, the Chief Minister approved the formation of the third and fourth OISF battalions to ensure robust security coverage across industrial zones, official sources said.

UNI