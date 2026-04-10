Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has asked all district collectors to complete reservation of seats for SC, ST, OBC and women categories for various posts in the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) for the upcoming rural poll, officials said Friday.

In a recent letter to the collectors, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water secretary Girish SN said that the general election to PRIs is likely to be held in 2027.

“Accordingly, the exercise for reservation of seats for various PRI posts is required to be completed within the time frame at the level of district and government as per the provisions of PRI Acts/Rules,” he said.

For the posts of ward member, sarpanch, panchayat samiti member and chairman, the final seat reservation list is to be completed by April 29, while the deadline for zilla parishad members and presidents is April 30.

The collectors have been asked to ensure completion of the reservation process by the end of April.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons here, State Election Commissioner Madhusudan Padhi said, “It is the responsibility of the state government to reserve seats for the 2027 panchayat elections.”

The general election to the PRIs will be held on the basis of the latest voters’ list prepared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), he said.

The ECI has not yet prepared its updated electoral roll. After getting the list, the State Election Commission will prepare its ward, panchayat, zilla parishad zone-wise voters’ lists, Padhi added.

PTI