Bhubaneswar: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 100-120 kmph likely to hit Odisha coast during the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25, the state government Monday issued an advisory urging tourists to vacate the pilgrim town of Puri soon.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari issued the advisory after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday.

“The tourists who have come to Puri should leave the seaside pilgrim town soon as the district is likely to be affected by the severe cyclonic storm,” Pujari told reporters.

Pujari said that the Puri district administration has also been asked to discourage people from visiting the pilgrim town from Tuesday till after the cyclone makes landfall as it could cause damage.

Meanwhile, the Puri district administration erected red flags along the sea beach Monday and prohibited everyone from entering the sea.

Apart from deploying lifeguards, the government also used a public address system and asked people not to enter the sea. The administration fears that there could be high currents in the seawater at present before the landfall of the cyclone, an official said.

Stating that October 24 and October 25 are two crucial days for Odisha, the minister said that the district administration has been asked to take care of the hundreds of women who have come to the town to observe ‘Kartik Brata’. These women, called ‘Habishyali’, visit the Jagannath temple every day during the holy month of Kartik.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is also in charge of the tourism department, asked the authorities of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) to ensure all facilities for the tourists who have been staying in state-owned guest house Pantha Niwas.

She said the safety of tourists is a priority for the state government.

Meanwhile, Pujari said that officials who have prior experience in management during cyclones have been deployed in districts that have been identified as cyclone-prone this time.

“The officials concerned will assist the district administrations in the management of the cyclone,” Pujari said, adding that 24/7 control rooms have been operationalised in the vulnerable districts.

The minister said the district collectors have been empowered to declare holidays of schools, Anganwadi centres and colleges in the prone districts till normalcy is restored.

He said the Centre has agreed to send one helicopter which will be kept in readiness at Bhubaneswar airport for deployment for emergency work. It will be used for rescue and relief operations, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the state’s agriculture department has cancelled the leaves of its employees till October 25 in view of the impending cyclone. The department also issued an advisory for farmers asking them to protect their crops and cut those if they are 85 per cent matured.

The Urban Development Department also asked the authorities of urban local bodies to remain prepared to deal with possible water-logging and ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water and other basic necessities of people during the cyclone.

