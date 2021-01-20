Bhubaneswar: The state government Wednesday launched a Social Media Plan (SMP) for a hybrid model of the Adivasi Mela by converting the challenges of Covid-19 into an opportunity in a bid to take it beyond state and national boundaries.

The mela would be held physically from January 26 to February 9 in the Adivasi Exhibition Ground located here at Unit-1 area and will remain open for public from 11 am till 7 pm.

Launching the SMP, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that the ST/SC department has planned the SMP as a positive response to the unprecedented pandemic. “This hybrid model will further widen its popularity by extending it to the persons who are unable to visit it physically,” he said.

Mohapatra said, “The virtual mode of the mela will have a marketing platform through which interested people can purchase the tribal products.”

He advised the department to develop a permanent digital marketing platform so that people from different parts of the globe can buy the products throughout the year.

Speaking on the occasion, Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said, “This endeavour of the department will give global linkage to Odisha’s tribal producers and artisans.” He advised making the marketing platform a sustainable source of rewarding income for tribal people of the state.

Department secretary Ranjana Chopra said, “It will be a comprehensive plan with multiple components. Dedicated handles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube have been created to reach out to more and more people. The themes have been built around various tribes, their life and culture and their heritage”.

The cultural programme will be available on virtual mode. One can also have a virtual visit to Adivasi Museum through the Mela platform.

All Covid-19 protocols would be followed scrupulously. Online registration facility would be made available from January 23 through the website of the Adivasi Mela-2021 for convenience of the intending visitors.

Interested people may avail this facility and may register online for their smooth entry into the Mela Ground. However, the online registration for visiting the mela is only for the sake of convenience but not mandatory, Chopra clarified.