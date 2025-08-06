Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Wednesday made it mandatory for all shops and commercial establishments in urban areas to prominently display signboards in the Odia language.

The direction was issued by Housing & Urban Development Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee for businesses under the jurisdiction of municipal corporations, municipalities, and notified area councils.

It said that the order aligns with the state government’s commitment to uphold the Odia language in public spaces and make signage more accessible to citizens, especially those unfamiliar with other languages or scripts.

The directive said that all shops and commercial establishments across the urban areas must ensure that the Odia script occupies at least 60 per cent of the total area of their signboards.

“This will help reinforce the visibility and importance of the state’s official language,” it said.

“To encourage adherence, compliant establishments will be eligible for a five per cent discount on the renewal fee of their trade license,” the order stated.

Urban local bodies were instructed to verify compliance during trade license renewals and inspections, which must be completed by September 30 this year. Non-compliant establishments will receive a formal notice and will be given 55 days to rectify the signage, it said.

A penalty of Rs 500 per day will be imposed on continued non-compliance beyond the grace period.

Besides, all municipal corporations, municipalities, and notified area councils were directed to conduct awareness drives to inform shopkeepers about the new norms and extend necessary support for implementation.

All ULBs are required to ensure strict compliance with these instructions and submit a comprehensive compliance report within 60 days to the office of the director of Municipal Administration, it said.

PTI