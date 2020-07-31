Bhubaneswar: Revising its ‘work from home’ order, the state government Friday said the government offices would function with 50 per cent staff strength in the month of August.

As per an order issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance department, “It has been decided that all the departments and sub-ordinate offices shall perform official work with 50 per cent of the employees’ strength (all staff including Group-A officers) in the month of August 2020 and ensure that the government work does not suffer.”

The departments/heads of offices have been given the liberty to decide the manner of selection of employees who will attend office on roster basis.

However, the offices providing essential services such as Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), police, fire services, health services, municipal services etc will function in full strength, read the order.

Further, the officers/staff who have been provided with VPN facility will continue to work from home, when not assigned roster duty. “They must be available to attend to any office work of urgent nature, at short notice and be available on telephone at all times.”

The government has also announced that all of its offices will remain closed Saturdays in August.

All government employees have been directed to abide by the instructions and guidelines issued from time to time to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state.