Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government aims to establish world-class diagnostic and interventional facilities in every district of the state by 2026, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced Monday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day SUM Ultimate Medicare Meet on Imaging and Interventional Therapy, Summit–2025, Parida said the government plans to integrate digital technologies such as telemedicine and teleradiology.

She added that the initiative would promote medical education, research, and strong public-private partnerships. “The government is committed to ensuring that advanced healthcare reaches beyond urban centres to the last mile,” Parida said.

The focus, she added, is not only on expanding infrastructure but also on building a future-ready, compassionate, and accessible healthcare system.

The deputy Chief minister outlined an outcome-driven healthcare roadmap aligned with Vision Odisha 2036, placing equity, innovation, digital access, and mental well-being at the centre of public health strategy. She noted that the vision aligns with national initiatives led by the Prime Minister.

Recommendations from the summit will be reviewed for possible policy adoption. Parida highlighted the role of SUM Ultimate Medicare in positioning Odisha as a regional hub for advanced healthcare and medical tourism, attracting patients from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and neighboring states.

Welcoming the participants, Swetapadma Dash, CEO of SUM Ultimate Medicare, said Summit 2025 promotes responsible innovation guided by evidence-based practices and patient-centric values.

The summit, themed “Advanced Patient Care with Interventional Radiology and Cardiac Imaging: When Imaging Leads, Interventions Heal,” brought together leading clinicians and researchers from across the country.

The inaugural session featured eminent speakers including Sudeep Acharya, Organising Chairman; Amar Mukund, President-Elect, Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology; Prafulla Kumar Dash, President, Odisha Radiological and Imaging Association (ORIA); Prof. Satya Sundar Gajendra Mohpatra, Secretary, ORIA; and Dr. Golaknath Pasa, Organising Vice-Chairman of the Summit.