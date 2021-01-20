Bhubaneswar: With the steep hike in diesel prices, the state government Wednesday increased the fare of all categories of passenger buses.

As per a notification issued by the State Transport Authority (STA), the fares of ordinary and express buses have been increased by 1 paisa/km while the fare of deluxe and AC deluxe buses went up by 2 paise per km. However, there will be no hike in the fare of city buses plying in the state.

“Due to increase in diesel price from `80.42 as on 07.12.2020 to `82.11 as on 20.01.2021, leading to price increased by an amount equal to `1.69 in direct and `3 in cumulative (including the carryover), the fare for stage carriages other than town buses plying within Odisha shall be fixed at increased rates,” the STA said.

With the latest rise, the fare of ordinary buses has gone up to 74 paise/km while commuters will have to pay 77 paise per km for traveling on express buses, 109 paise per km for deluxe service buses and 131 paise per km for AC deluxe buses.