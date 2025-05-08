Berhampur: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday said his government has sanctioned Rs 68 crore for the infrastructure development of Tara Tarini Temple in Ganjam district.

Majhi visited the 17th-century temple located on a hilltop near Purushottampur during his visit to the district and offered prayers before the twin goddesses.

He also conducted a review of the developmental work of the shrine with the district administration.

The chief minister said Rs 8 crore out of the sanctioned funds would be spent towards the refurbishment of the temple’s 999 steps, improving security, establishing an automatic cooking system, creating better parking space and acquiring land for the development of a helipad.

Around Rs 30 crore has been sanctioned for the establishment of a multi-storey dharamsala, picnic place, and improving illumination and signage, he said.

Similarly, Rs 25 crore would be spent for the development of the Rushikulya river bed and the roads connecting to the ancient temple, Majhi said.

He said Rs 5 crore would be spent on the repair and maintenance of the buildings of temple.

“Our aim is to develop Tara Tarini Temple, one of the most attractive religious places in the country,” he added.

The chief minister said he has prayed before the goddesses for the development of the state and the socio-economic development of its people.

PTI