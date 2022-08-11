Bhubaneswar: As the country gears up to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Independence, the Odisha government has decided to distribute Tricolour free of cost among people, official sources said.

The state government, under its Mission Shakti department, has engaged self-help groups to make 30 lakh national flags, which were being distributed among common people, they said.

The government had provided financial aid to the members of self-help groups (SHGs) for making the flags.

More than 300 SHGs across 22 districts of the state were employed for stitching the flags, an official said, adding that distribution activities will be completed by August 13.

PTI