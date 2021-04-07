Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das Wednesday said that vaccine shortage is affecting the state government’s plans for rapid inoculation.

Das went on to add that the inadequate supply of vaccines is becoming a big threat. “Each day we need close to 2.31 lakh COVID-19 vaccines. If the supply is adequate, we can’t tackle the threat of COVID-19. We have written to the Centre on the issue,” Das stated.

Meanwhile, the minister informed that the state government is not planning to shut its borders with neighbouring states. However, other initiatives are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are not planning to seal borders as of now. However, we are asking the administration to discourage people travelling from one state to another just for the sake of it. As of now we have imposed night curfews in 10 districts and our efforts are to increase the rate of vaccination to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Das said.

The minister also informed that currently there is no plan to increase the number of COVID-specialised hospitals. “District collectors have been asked to hold discussions with the private hospitals to keep the health infrastructure ready. They and police chiefs of different districts have been asked to stay alert to counter the pandemic in a better way,” said Das.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been reviewing the COVID situation in Odisha at regular intervals. He has directed the top officials of the Health department to tour to western Odisha and monitor the situation there to prevent spread of the disease,” Das stated.

The minister said that government has also asked the Development Commissioner and Chief Secretary to visit the area. Night curfews have been announced in several high burden areas of the state.

