Bhawanipatna: The healthcare system in Kalahandi district is facing a severe manpower crisis, with a large number of doctor and staff positions lying vacant. Due to staff shortage, residents are unable to access proper medical care despite visible infrastructure development.

Official data show that 68 per cent of doctor posts, 25 per cent of nursing officer posts, 47 per cent of lab technician posts, 47 per cent of health worker posts and 16 per cent of pharmacist positions remain vacant in the district.

Kalahandi houses the Saheed Rendo Majhi Government Medical College and Hospital, while the district headquarters hospital at Bhawanipatna has been upgraded into a teaching hospital. The district has three first referral units, 17 community health centres (CHCs), 45 primary health centres (PHCs), 241 sub-centres, 199 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, one Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), three Mother and Child Health (MCH) wings, one Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), three Newborn Stabilisation Units and three Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres.

Currently, for 1,000 people there are only 0.11 doctors, 0.25 nursing officers, 0.25 female health workers and 1.11 ASHAs in the district. Out of 606 sanctioned doctor posts, only 194 are filled. Similarly, 422 nursing officers are working against 555 sanctioned posts; 29 lab technicians against 55; 182 male health workers against 344; and 76 pharmacists against 90 posts. However, all 428 female health worker positions are filled.

Despite the government’s efforts to upgrade hospital infrastructure, the shortage of doctors and technical staff has crippled healthcare delivery in the district. Out of 13 blocks, 316 villages continue to lack access to proper healthcare services due to poor connectivity and infrastructural challenges. In some remote regions, bike ambulances and boat ambulances are being used to reach patients, especially near the Indravati reservoir.

In the remote regions, healthcare services depend largely on quacks. Villages under Thuamul Rampur, Lanjigarh and Madanpur Rampur blocks continue to suffer from a near collapse of medical facilities.

When contacted, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Niharendra Panda said that the OPSC examination for recruitment has been completed, and the appointment of new doctors now depends on the state government’s decision.