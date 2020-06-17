Bhubaneswar: Fans and friends from the film fraternity are yet to come to terms with the death of Chhichhore star Sushant Singh Rajput who reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence June 14.

While there have been a 100 theories of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, senior Odisha-cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, close relative of the late actor also believes that the Kedarnath star was not someone to commit suicide and has demanded a probe in this connection.

The 1998-batch officer in a tweet Tuesday wrote: “Am pretty sure he can’t do this. He used to pen down everything, and why would he not leave a note..had pomegranate juice in the morning…c’mon not believable. Needs probe (sic).”

Having known @itsSSR for a long time now, am pretty sure he can’t do this. He used to pen down everything, and why would he not leave a note..had pomegranate juice in the morning…c’mon not believable. Needs probe @opsinghips @arunbothra #SushanthSinghRajput @shekharkapur — AMITABH THAKUR (@AMITABHTHAKUR21) June 16, 2020

Thakur had earlier shared a rare and unseen picture of the actor, who is a close relative, in his teens at the former’s wedding.

On Monday, another Odisha-cadre IPS officer Arun Bothra had countered senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai’s statements, questioning the reason for launching an investigation into the death. He had pointed out that Section 174 of CrPC mandates an enquiry into every unnatural death. The law has this responsibility towards the dead, he tweeted.

Section 174 of CrPC mandates an enquiry into every unnatural death. The law has this responsibility towards the dead. Doesn't the family deserve to know the actual reasons behind the unfortunate incident. Or should they be satisfied with conclusions arrived at by news anchors? https://t.co/ADAOLhftDG — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) June 15, 2020

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai Sunday morning.