Keonjhar: A seven-member team from the Vigilance department raided the office and government quarters of Keonjhar Jail Superintendent Satya Prakash Swain, Friday morning. It is reported that the raid was conducted on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

The raid, led by Keonjhar Vigilance unit DSP Sudhanshu Pujari and Bhubaneswar DSP Aniruddha Nayak, began Friday morning. During the raid, jewellery, passports, and some watches were seized. Preliminary reports suggested the seizure of furniture worth around Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 11,000 cash.

Swain was transferred to Keonjhar in June. Additionally, simultaneous raids were conducted in Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak district. He had previously served as the superintendent of Jharpada special jail in Bhubaneswar.

PNN