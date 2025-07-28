Kujang: A disturbing case of minor pregnancy has surfaced in Kujang area of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district after a Class-9 student was found to be four months pregnant and later delivered a stillborn baby boy at a hospital, a source said Monday.

According to the source, the girl had been rushed to Kujang Community Health Centre by her family following complaints of heavy bleeding. Medical examination confirmed the pregnancy and she was immediately referred to Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital, where she gave birth.

Following the incident, Kujang police detained two individuals, including a minor boy and one Pintu Behera, a resident of Bali Sahi. Both were being questioned on suspicion of involvement in the case at the time of filing this report.

One of the detained individuals — reportedly a minor from the girl’s neighbourhood and a former schoolmate — was earlier charged under the Juvenile Justice Act for his involvement with the girl nearly one and a half years ago, the source added.

The same minor was picked up by police late Sunday night from Erasama, where he was participating as a Kanwariya and was heading towards Grameswar Mahadev temple in Panchapalli area of Jagatsinghpur district.

The police said the investigation is ongoing and that more people might be involved.

