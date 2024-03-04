Bhubaneswar: The last rites of an eight-year-old Subhajit Sahu were conducted with full state honour at a crematorium in Bhubaneswar’s Satyanagar locality.

Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Sanjeev Panda and Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh were present at the ceremony.

Subhajit’s family decided to donate eight of his body parts after his demise.

According to a source, the eight-year-old fell unconscious while he was at his school during a test. Subsequently, he was taken to a hospital. The doctor Thursday pronounced him as brain-dead. Later, his family members chose to donate eight of his body parts to those in need.

It can be mentioned here that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik February 15 announced that the last rites of those who donate their organs would be carried out with full state honours.

Notably, when someone is accorded full state honours, it signifies that all necessary arrangements will be overseen by the state government. This includes draping the body in the tricolour and administering a 21-gun salute. Additionally, the government will provide Rs 5 lakh from the chief minister’s fund to the relatives of the organ donors.

In order to streamline the process of organ donation, the Odisha government established the ‘State Organ & Tissues Transplant Organisation’ in 2019. Furthermore, they instituted the Suraj Award in 2020 to recognize and honour organ donors.

PNN