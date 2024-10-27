Berhampur: The last rites of the two migrant labourers, who died in the water tank collapse in Maharashtra’s Pune, were held in their native villages in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The bodies of Rabi Mahankuda (50) and Sudam Behera (33) reached their native villages, Kalyanpur and Palur, in an ambulance Saturday afternoon, officials said.

They were among the five people killed in the accident that happened in the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad township around 6.15am Thursday. The accident happened when some labourers were bathing under the water tank.

Ganjam’s District Labour Officer (DLO) Barsha Jena said the administration was in touch with family members of the deceased labourers.

“We will take all necessary steps to get their families benefits under government schemes,” she said.

The company for which the labourers were working has given Rs 11 lakh to each of their families, she added.

Both the deceased labourers went to Maharashtra through a contractor October 1, their families said.

PTI