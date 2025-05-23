MANOJ KUMAR JENA,OP

Bhubaneswar: As the people across the globe celebrate the ‘World Turtle Day’ today, the remarkable conservation of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles by Odisha has set a benchmark for wild-life protection and preservation efforts. In fact, Odisha has secured a key place for turtle conservation, especially in playing host to one of the world’s largest mass nesting events, called ‘Arribadas’, for the sea giants at the state’s coastal stretches of Gahirmatha as well as Rushikulya, and Devi River mouth.

In 2025, Odisha recorded unprecedented nesting figures, reflecting the success of ongoing conservation efforts. At Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, 6.6 lakh Olive Ridley turtles arrived for mass nesting. Similarly, the Rushikulya rookery in Ganjam witnessed a historic turnout with nearly seven lakh turtles nesting. A second phase of mass nesting at Rushikulya River mouth added over two lakh more mass nesting. Rahul M Suresh, a researcher at Dakshin foundation, which is dedicated to promote and conserve India’s coastal, marine, and mountain ecosystems, said, “There are three places in the world where Olive Ridleys display mass nesting phenomenon – Ostional beach on the Nicoya Peninsula, and Nancite beach in Santa Rosa National Park (both in Costa Rica), and Odisha’s coast ( Gahirmatha, Rushikulya and at Devi River mouth).” Suresh said what draws the Olive Ridleys towards Odisha beaches is the favourable nesting conditions. “These turtles prefer fresh sandy beaches. The dynamic beaches at Rushikulya River mouth provide a preferable condition to lay eggs,” he said. Climate expert Ranjan Panda, also known as Odisha’s water man, emphasied individual responsibility in turtle conservation efforts. “We must keep our beaches clean and avoid overcrowding these sensitive zones in the name of tourism,” he said. Panda also urged immediate action to reduce ocean pollution that poses a threat to marine ecosystems. Environmentalist Sovakar Behera, former honorary wildlife warden of Puri, raised concerns about Devi River mouth where mass nesting has drastically declined since 1997. He attributed the phenomenon to trawler activity, coastal disturbances following the 1999 super cyclone, and increasing pollution from shrimp farming and artificial lighting.

Every year May 23, the World Turtle Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the conservation of turtles and tortoises, and the threats they face. The initiative was first launched in 2000 by the American Tortoise Rescue (ATR), a non-profit dedicated to their rescue and protection. This year’s theme, ‘Dancing Turtles Rock,’ encourages people to celebrate turtles through creative expressions such as art, dance, and social media outreach, reinforcing the message of conservation with a joyful spirit. As Odisha continues to make headlines for its conservation efforts, World Turtle Day serves as a timely reminder of the shared responsibility to protect these ancient mariners and their fragile habitats for today and future generations, conservationists said.