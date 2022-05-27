Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has made affixation of high-security registration plates (HSRPs) mandatory for all classes of vehicles which were registered prior to April 1, 2019.

The HRPS has already been made mandatory for all new vehicles registered on or after April 1, 2019, in the state.

Odisha Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra has issued an order for this purpose in accordance with Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Vehicle owners have been given three months’ time to fix the HSRP on old vehicles before enforcement is undertaken by the transport department and police officials.

Different deadlines have been set for vehicles as per their registration number.

As per the order, August 31, 2022 is the deadline for the vehicles carrying an Odisha registration mark and registration number ending with 1 and 2, while September 31, October 31 and November 30 are the deadlines for the Odisha registration vehicles with numbers ending with 3 and 4, 5 and 6 and 7 and 8, respectively.

Similarly, vehicle owners with an Odisha registration mark and registration number ending with 9 and 0 will have to affix the HSRP by December 31, 2022.

To avoid a last minute rush, Bothra advised vehicle owners to affix HSRP on their vehicles as soon as possible but not later than the above schedule.

If the vehicle owners fail to replace the existing number plates with HRPS before the deadlines, e-challans will be issued against the offending vehicle and it will attract a fine of Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 under Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the transport commissioner warned.

The government order said legal action will be initiated against dealers or any other person found to be selling and supplying HSRPs in the state without being authorised by vehicle manufacturers.

All regional transport officers (RTOs) have been instructed to comply with the order to ensure that HSRPs are fitted on all motor vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019, in a seamless manner.

The commissioner has directed the RTOs to convene meetings with the dealers functioning under their jurisdiction to sensitise them about the modalities for fitment of HSRP on old vehicles within the scheduled date.