Bhawanipatna: Police arrested a man in Odisha for sending a letter in the name of Maoists to extort Rs 35 lakh from his father, officials said Wednesday.

The letter warned that the entire family would be killed if the money was not paid, they added.

The incident is reported from the Rupra Road area under Narla police limits in Kalahandi district.

Dinesh Kumar Agrawal’s only son, 24-year-old Ankush Agrawal, had left a letter in his father’s car October 5. The letter demanded Rs 35 lakh and warned that if the money was not paid, his entire family would be killed, according to Narla police IIC and investigating officer Vijay Majhi.

The family reportedly found the letter and, fearing for their lives, Dinesh Agrawal approached the police.

During the investigation, police discovered that the son himself had written the threatening letter. Ankush was subsequently arrested and produced in court.