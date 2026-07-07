Boinda: A 64-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with an axe while he was asleep at his home in Anugola district Monday. Police arrested the accused, and seized the weapon used in the crime.

The deceased was identified as Kashinath Nayak (64), while the accused is Dhiren Nayak (40), his nephew. The incident took place at Kalichikata village under Thakurgarh police station area in Athmallik block.

According to police, the murder stemmed from a long-running dispute over ancestral land between Kashinath and the accused’s father, Baikuntha Nayak. The dispute had frequently led to altercations between the two families.

Police said Dhiren allegedly went to his uncle’s house carrying an axe in the early hours of Monday. Finding Kashinath alone and asleep, he allegedly attacked him with the weapon, killing him on the spot.

Following a complaint, police registered a case (169/26) and arrested the accused. IIC Shyamlal Oram visited the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation and seized the axe.