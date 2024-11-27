Baripada: A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Wednesday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing a physically challenged girl last year.

Rairangpur Additional District and Sessions Judge V Sujata convicted Repo Murmu for killing the 14-year-old Liti Giri.

The judgment was based on the statement of 16 witnesses and medical report, said Additional Public Prosecutor, Pankaj Kumar Das, said.

There was an old rivalry between Repo Murmu and Krushna Giri, the father of the deceased girl.

Krushna Giri, the father of Liti, had accepted the wife of Repo Murmu as his second wife, in the village Saronda under the jurisdiction of Gorumahisani police station.

On July 24, 2023, while the girl was alone in her house Repo Murmu killed her with a sharp weapon.

The girl’s father lodged an FIR with the police, following which a murder case was registered.

PTI