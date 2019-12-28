Bargarh: The last rites of Kartik Meher were carried out recently in New Delhi.

A resident of Budhapali village near Padmapur in Bargarh district, Kartik had attempted self-immolation during a mass demonstration against CAA in the national capital.

Kartik’s brother Keshab performed his last rites in New Delhi. Kartik died four days ago while undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi.

Sources said that various organizations were staging demonstrations demanding withdrawal of the new citizenship law December 18 in front of India Gate. Kartik, who was there, set himself on fire.

He was admitted at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with 90 per cent burn injuries.

Kartik was the same person who had hurled a shoe at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while the latter was addressing a public meeting at Kumbhari village under Barpali block in Bargarh district during Bijepur by-poll in 2018.

Meanwhile Padmapur sub divisional police officer Pradeep Sahu said their counterparts in New Delhi are yet to contact them officially.

Notably, Delhi police had clarified after the incident that Kartik was in no way connected to anti-CAA protest demonstration and was mentally unsound.

