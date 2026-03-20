Berhampur: A village in Odisha’s Ganjam district has been converted into a solar-powered settlement under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with nearly half of its households installing rooftop panels, officials said.

Matikhala village now has around 200 of its 450 households equipped with rooftop solar systems under the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model, aimed at promoting clean energy adoption and reducing electricity costs.

Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan and Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak inaugurated the solar-powered village in the presence of officials of Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL), the implementing discom.

Each beneficiary has installed a 1 kW solar system under the scheme, which is expected to lower household electricity expenses while supporting environmentally sustainable energy use, officials said.

Under the ULA model launched last year, beneficiaries contribute Rs 5,622 towards the cost of panels, metres and installation. The Ganjam district administration has extended financial support to eligible households, the officials said.

The TPSODL is responsible for end-to-end execution of the project, including installation and quality assurance. The company is also providing a five-year warranty on system components and 25 years on solar panels, they said.

Beneficiaries are expected to receive an uninterrupted power supply at reduced rates, the collector said, urging more residents to adopt rooftop solar systems under the scheme.

The district administration is taking proactive steps to expand solar adoption at the panchayat level in coordination with stakeholders, he said.

MLA Nayak said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to promoting affordable and clean energy in rural areas, adding that the ULA model would encourage wider adoption.