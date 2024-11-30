Bhubaneswar: A section of media persons in Odisha Saturday received a threat mail from a banned organisation on the second day of the DGP/IGP conference in Bhubaneswar, which is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

The mail, written both in English and Odia, has also been attached with an audio-visual clip.

This is the second time such a threat mail has been received in the state. A similar audio-visual clip was Thursday released by the group.

Meanwhile, the police also detected a suspicious blue-coloured bag at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar Saturday.

“We are taking all threats seriously and have put in place the required measures. The CISF is in charge of airport security, and the Odisha Police is also monitoring security aspects at the airport,” Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said.

“The CISF personnel have examined the bag and found nothing suspicious inside it. However, the owner of the bag is yet to be identified,” said ACP Amitav Mohapatra.

The conference was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday.

