Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: With shortage of doctors crippling the healthcare services at government hospitals, hundreds of medical graduates staged demonstrations near Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) offices in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar Monday, demanding immediate appointment of the physicians in state.

According to the protesting medical graduates, 5,248 medical officer posts were advertised in February 2025, and 3,955 candidates had applied. The examination was conducted in June last year, with 2,921 candidates appearing.

The results were published in August, in which 1,840 candidates qualified, and their certificates were verified. However, candidates approached the High Court, alleging that 50 per cent of seats were not allocated to the general category. The court intervened and stated that the state government could proceed with appointments.

“However, the recruitment list published March 31 this year included only 822 of those candidates, while 1,018 qualified candidates were left out, for reasons best known to OPSC,” one of the agitating candidates said. These excluded candidates have been protesting since then, demanding their inclusion in the list.

OPSC Secretary Bijay Khandayat Ray said the recruitment process would be carried out in accordance with the High Court’s directions and that further action would be taken based on the government’s decision. Meanwhile, the Opposition has been targeting the government both inside and outside the Assembly over the issue. A similar situation arose during the recent Budget session.

Responding to the matter, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said the process to fill 5,967 vacant doctor posts has already been initiated.

“Requisitions have long been sent to OPSC to fill 5,248 doctor posts,” he had said. However, the OPSC has not yet been able to complete the recruitment process. According to WHO norms, there should be one doctor for every 1,000 people.

In Odisha, however, there is one doctor for every 1,265 people. At present, 35,914 allopathic doctors are registered under Odisha Council of Medical Education and are serving in government and private facilities across the state. The total sanctioned strength of doctors in the state stands at 15,793. Of these, 9,826 doctors are currently in service, while 5,967 posts remain vacant.

Every year, around 3,025 students graduate from various government and private medical colleges in Odisha. These graduates are appointed to different healthcare centres in the state through the OPSC recruitment process, the minister added.