Bhubaneswar: Senior Sasmit Patra, a leader of the Biju Janata Dal and Rajya Sabha MP, Monday wrote to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, seeking his immediate intervention to ensure that the proposed Metro Rail project, initiated during the previous government, is not scrapped by the state government. ​

In his letter, Patra argued that the project envisioned during the previous Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government is a critical mass-transit backbone for the Bhubaneswar—Cuttack—Khurda— Puri corridor.​

“I write to urgently seek your intervention to ensure that the proposed Metro Rail Project in Odisha is not scrapped by the Government of Odisha. Envisioned under the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik ji, the project is a critical mass transit backbone for the Bhubaneswar—Cuttack-Khurda—Puri corridor,” wrote the BJD MP.​

He further alleged that scrapping the Metro Rail project would undermine a well-planned infrastructure initiative and deprive the people of Odisha of a vital mobility and economic lifeline. ​

The senior BJD leader noted that as governance is continuous, such projects must be sustained in the public interest. ​

He emphasised that the Metro project envisioned by the previous BJD government was entirely State-funded.​

“As the Odisha Government is scrapping the project, your Ministry can ensure its revival as Metro Project development is being governed by the National Urban Transport Policy and the Metro Rail Policy 2017,” noted Patra.​

He stated that these policies explicitly provide for a 50:50 Centre–State equity participation model through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), central assistance including Viability Gap Funding (VGF), and policy assurance that states need not abandon metro projects due to fiscal constraints.​

“In line with these frameworks, I urge your Ministry to prevail upon the Government of Odisha to not scrap the project; and facilitate its implementation through a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement or equivalent support. This is essential to uphold national policy, ensure continuity in infrastructure development, and protect the long-term interests of the people of Odisha. I request urgent and appropriate action,” urged the senior BJD leader.​

Notably, the state cabinet led by Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday resolved to terminate its agreement with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, thereby finally scrapping the Bhubaneswar metro rail project. ​

It also decided to transform Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Limited into a nodal body for planning and implementing sustainable urban mobility initiatives in the state.​