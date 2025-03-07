RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: The 3rd Odisha Mining and Infrastructure International Expo 2025, India’s largest exhibition dedicated to the mining sector, commenced Thursday here at Baramunda Ground. The four-day event, running until March 9, is organised by Futurex Trade Fair and Events Pvt Ltd in association with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Skill Council of Mining Sector, and the Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME).

Inaugurating the expo, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) Minister Gokulananda Mallik highlighted the state’s dominance in mining. “Odisha leads in the production of bauxite, coal, iron ore, and other minerals, signifi cantly contributing to the state’s revenue. This expo showcases the industry’s growth and vast potential,” he said. Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma emphasised the expo’s importance in fostering industry collaboration and technological advancements. “This platform brings together key stakeholders and innovators, driving the growth of Odisha’s mining sector through strategic partnerships,” he stated. Futurex Group managing director Swami Prem Anveshi pointed out the strong international presence, with companies from Russia, Germany, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan displaying advanced mining technology. “These innovations will transform mining operations and infrastructure development in India,” he remarked.

With over 250 participating companies, the expo features industry leaders such as SANY, Thyssenkrupp, Tata Hitachi, Schwing Stetter, and KYB Combat, showcasing state-of the-art machinery, technology solutions, and services. The event serves as a crucial platform for businesses, professionals, and policymakers to exchange knowledge and explore new growth opportunities.