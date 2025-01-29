Jajpur: Four armed miscreants looted Rs 5 lakh from a businessman in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday night near Barabati Chhaka on national highway number 16.

According to the FIR lodged by businessman Jitendra Das, four armed miscreants stopped his vehicle and snatched his bag containing Rs 5 lakh after breaking the glass of his car.

The businessman has filed an FIR at Dharmasala police station.

“The businessman was returning home after collecting cash from Balichandrapur, Chandikhole and Dharmasala areas in his four-wheeler when the loot took place last night. We have collected CCTV footage from the nearby areas and are verifying them to get a lead,” a police officer said.

Police have detained a suspect from the Barabati area in connection with the loot, he added.

PTI