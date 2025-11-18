Berhampur: Despite severe financial hardship, 21-year-old Monalisa Pradhan of Kandhamal district has realised her dream of studying MBBS after clearing the NEET-UG exam as a doctor from MKCG Medical College and Hospital in the Berhampur stepped in to support her by paying her admission fee.

Dr Jagdeep Nayak, an assistant professor in the Department of Anaesthesiology, paid `62,950 towards Monalisa’s admission fee at SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput.

Monalisa, a native of Shikabadi village in Daringbadi, had been working at a garment shop in Berhampur during her Plus II studies to support her elder brother’s medical education. Her family’s financial situation worsened after her 75-year-old father, who had been working in Kerala, returned home due to illness.

“I always dreamed of becoming a doctor while helping my brother study,” Monalisa said. “But I couldn’t afford coaching classes. I prepared using my brother’s mobile phone and cleared NEET-UG in my second attempt.” She expressed gratitude to Dr Nayak for removing the financial hurdle that stood in her way.

Dr Nayak said Monalisa’s struggle and determination inspired him to help. “After learning about her resolve to become a doctor, I decided to pay her admission fee. I’m also trying to involve other individuals and organisations to support her further,” he said.

In honour of his retired father, former police officer Niranjan Nayak, Dr Nayak also provides scholarships of Rs 10,000 at the panchayat level and Rs 15,000 at the block level to students who secure the highest marks in the matriculation examination in Tandipur panchayat and Patrapur block.

“Poverty should never be a barrier to education,” Dr Nayak said.