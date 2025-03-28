Minerva Automobiles is a trusted Mahindra dealership known for offering certified vehicles, innovative solutions, and customer-centric services. Located in Bolangir, the dealership has been a prominent player in the area for over two decades and is known for its positive customer experience and top-notch servicing. The man behind this successful venture is Managing Director Brijesh Meher, an MBA graduate who left his job and started with jewellery business but later entered the automobile sector. Over the course of its journey, the dealership has established a firm foothold in the industry. In an interaction with OrissaPOST, Meher shares his entrepreneurial experience.

1. Please tell us about your early life and entry into the automobile industry.

After I completed my MBA from Bangalore in 2004, I worked with an MNC for 2 years. Then I returned to my home town Bolangir, to start retail jewellery business called ‘Minerva Jewellers’ in 2006. In 2012, I got an opening for Mahindra dealership for western Odisha region, and did not hesitate even a bit to grab the opportunity to start Mahindra dealership in 2013 in the name of Minerva Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.

2. Automobile market in India is on a roll. Are u also witnessing the sales surge in Odisha market?

Yes indeed. During Covid-19, the industry got bogged down badly to suddenly witness a big surge towards the end as people started preferring private transport. And with a spurt of new models in the market, the industry started growing steadily, especially in the SUV segment. Odisha hasn’t lagged behind; in fact it has been one of the fastest-growing markets in the country. With road and infra spending happening at good speed in the last 3-4 years, the growth in auto sales has also been steady.

3. Being one of the prominent dealers in the state, what do you think are the challenges that the industry is facing?

No major challenges of late. But I feel the constant rise in interest rates has dampened auto sales a bit, especially in the commercial segment. Also, formation of the new government in Odisha has sort of slowed down institutional and government sales a bit in the last nine months. With stability and faster policy decisions, things should improve from here on.

4. What role do you believe EVs play in sustainable mobility?

The EV industry is still in its nascent stage and facing a lot of challenges like absence of charging infrastructure and range anxiety. But it is undoubtedly a much-needed alternative to fossil fuels. Companies are also coming up with newer and better models, which will help boost the sale of electric vehicles.

5. How important is customer satisfaction in this line of business?

Customer satisfaction is of utmost importance in this industry. Amid tough competition, if you cannot make your customers satisfied, don’t expect them to return to you.

6. As a successful entrepreneur, do you have any advice for the new entrants?

Going by my experience, my advice to the new entrants would be: Do whatever you can to make your employees happy and content, and in turn, they will take care of your customers. Secondly, an automobile dealership is very demanding these days as it requires a lot of dedication, hard work and involvement. Be fully involved, and reap benefits.

PNN