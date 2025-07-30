Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has cancelled the main examination for the posts of RI, ARI, ICDS Supervisor, and Amin, which was scheduled to be held from August 1.

The OSSSC issued a notification in this regard Wednesday. The examination was scheduled to be held from August 1 to September 4.

It can be mentioned here that the decision to cancel the combined recruitment process follows legal challenges in Orissa High Court and allegations of irregularities in the preliminary examination held earlier.

The decision to cancel the main examination was conveyed to the court by Advocate General Pitambar Acharya Wednesday.

Acharya informed the court that all candidates who had applied under the 2023 recruitment notification would be allowed to appear in a fresh preliminary examination. A new notification in this regard will be issued soon, and no fresh application will be required.

The decision follows allegations of irregularities in the earlier prelims and the subsequent revelation that all candidates who appeared for the test were reportedly declared successful, regardless of merit. As per official rules, candidates numbering five times the vacancies were supposed to qualify for the main examination. The violation of this guideline led to a legal petition in the High Court, which led to the cancellation of the recruitment process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the OSSSC website for updates on the revised preliminary examination.

PNN