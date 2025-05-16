New Delhi: The SSC GD constable result 2025 is expected to be released soon on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) — ssc.gov.in.

Although the commission has not confirmed the exact date, candidates should keep their SSC GD admit card ready to check their roll numbers in the merit list as soon as it is published.

The SSC GD result will be shared in PDF format and will include the roll numbers of qualified candidates along with state-wise and category-wise cut-off marks. SSC will issue separate cut-offs for male and female candidates, allowing aspirants to understand their standing in their respective state and category.

Candidates who clear the SSC GD constable written exam will proceed to the next stages of the recruitment process — the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and the medical examination.

Also read: CHSE Plus 2 results: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister says…

The SSC GD constable examination 2025 was conducted from February 4 to February 25 in 15 languages, including Hindi and English, at centers across India. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for the post of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

In a notable update, SSC has increased the number of vacancies from 39,481 to 53,690 across various paramilitary forces and departments — a major boost for aspirants awaiting the SSC GD constable result.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SSC website for the latest updates on the SSC GD result and the further stages of recruitment.

PNN