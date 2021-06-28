Bhubaneswar: The results of Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE)-conducted annual Plus II examination, 2021 will be published by July end, state School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed Monday. It should be stated here that earlier the CHSE had said that the results will only be announced in the second week of August.

“As per the direction of the Supreme Court, we are planning to declare the annual Plus II examination results by July 31,” the minister said.

Dash also clarified to mediapersons that successful matriculation candidates will not face any problems for getting admission to Plus-II courses in different colleges. The number of seats in different colleges across the state will be increased, if such a situation arises, Dash informed.

Notably, the Plus II examinations were cancelled this year in view of the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

PNN