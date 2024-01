Balasore: Balasore district police Thursday arrested eight persons for attempting to loot ATMs.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said the incidents were reported from Durgadevi market and Rasalpur market recently.

The accused were nabbed from Balasore and neighbouring Mayurbhanj districts, police said.

A gas cylinder, cutter, oxygen regulator, pipe, crowbar, and other materials used to break ATMs were seized from them, police said.

PTI