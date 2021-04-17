Cuttack: The Odisha Police have collected fines to the tune of over Rs 2.7 crore in 9 days from flouters of COVID norms under a special drive carried out recently.

This was informed by the police headquarters Friday afternoon.

According to a source, Odisha Police collected Rs 1,52,000 from 773 persons for not maintaining social distance and Rs 25,65,050 from 7,861 persons for not wearing masks on the ninth day of the drive alone.

Around 136 platoons of police forces have been deployed for the purpose across the state as COVID-19 cases are on rise.

Notably, Odisha Police had fined a traffic constable Tuesday of Rs 2,000 for not wearing face mask while on duty in Bhubaneswar.

Following Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s direction under the recently sounded ‘Mask Abhiyan’, the government has been implementing a 14-day long drive to strictly enforce COVID-19 safety protocols.

PNN