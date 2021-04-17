Cuttack: A team of the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch conducted a raid on a house at Abhimanpur village in Cuttack and busted a smugglers gang trying to sell a live pangolin.

The STF officials raided the house after getting information from a reliable source about a deal which was underway Friday night.

A wildlife smuggler who was identified as Keshab Chandra Sahoo of Abhimanpur was arrested in this connection, a STF official said.

The live pangolin and other incriminating instruments were seized from his possession. The accused person could not produce any valid document in support of possessing the endangered species.

STF PS case No.-14, dated 16.04.2021 U/s. 379/411/120 (B) of IPC r/w 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 has been registered.

The seized live pangolin is to be handed over to DFO-cum-Wildlife Warden, Athagarh for safe custody. Further investigation is underway.

PNN