Bhubaneswar: An inspector was suspended by the Odisha Police Wednesday after he allegedly cheated a female home guard by indulging in a physical relationship with the promise to marry her but then refusing to do so, officials said.

The inspector, later found to be married, was detained after the female home guard who was posted at the same police station in Jagatsinghpur district as him filed a police complaint Monday, they said.

An order issued by DGP YB Khurania said a complaint was received against the inspector for “gross misconduct and abuse of official position and a disciplinary proceeding is being contemplated”.

In the interest of public service and to ensure fairness in enquiry, the inspector was placed under suspension with immediate effect.

“During the period the order remains in force, he will remain under the disciplinary control of DIG of Police, Central Range, Cuttack,” it said.

PTI