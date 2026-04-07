Balasore: Odisha police Tuesday launched a coordinated raid against cattle mafia in at least 35 locations in Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts, an officer said.

“On the instruction of the DGP, we have launched searches at 32 locations in connection with illegal cattle transportation and smuggling. The places were identified earlier during an investigation as some people were indulging in the illegal practice like an organised crime,” DIG (eastern range) Pinak Mishra told media persons.

Eight additional SP rank officers, 17 DSP rank officers, 25 inspectors, 67 other police officers, along with 18 platoons of police force, have been engaged in the raids, he said. One platoon of police force comprises 30 personnel.

“As per preliminary report, we have seized Rs 50 lakh cash, a huge quantity of gold and silver ornaments, several vehicles used in the illegal activity, firearms and other weapons were also seized during the raids,” Mishra said, adding that around 15 persons have been detained.

Seizure of firearms and other weapons indicates that cow smuggling was being carried out like an organised crime, the DIG said, adding that several cases related to illegal cattle transportation were registered in all three districts in the recent past.

He further said, “We have zero tolerance towards cattle smuggling. So, we have launched the operation, which is in progress.”

Further details will be provided after completion of the search operation, he added.

As the raids were underway, the police have so far recovered cash of over Rs 20 lakhs, gold ornaments, vehicles, firearms and other properties from the possession of cattle mafia in Bhadrak district, SP Manoj Rout told reporters.

The SP said that these people were allegedly engaged in illegal cattle transportation. He said police teams searched five houses in Purunabazar under Bhadrak town and three houses belonging to the suspected cattle mafia in Gujidarada Panchayat from the early hours of the morning.

Stating that the raids were conducted based on apprehensions of possible law and order in the Bhadrak, Rout said five persons were detained for questioning. To ensure smooth execution of the raids, six platoons of armed police were deployed, along with six inspectors and two DSPs, the SP added.

Speaking to reporters, Balasore SP Pratyush Diwaker said nine police teams, including officers and six platoons of police force, have launched the search operation at different locations in the district.

Vehicles, cash, raw meat, property documents and valuables were seized and several persons detained during the raids, he said.

“We will continue our efforts and enforcement against illegal cattle smuggling,” the Balasore SP said.

Police officers said search is being conducted at 15 locations spread across seven police station areas, like Baripada Town, Bhanjpur, Jharpokharia, Suliapada, Bangriposi, Baisinga and Badampahad.

“Huge sums of cash, gold and silver ornaments, bank passbooks, property documents, vehicles used for illegal transportation of cattle have been seized. Two accused persons are also apprehended. Further search is continuing,” a senior police officer said.

PTI