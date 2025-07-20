Jajpur: An investigation was started after a 21-year-old man lodged a complaint, accusing his professor of sexually harassing him, officials in Odisha’s Jajpur district said Sunday.

The man, a third-year undergraduate student of political science, alleged that the head of his department invited him to his residence multiple times and solicited sexual favours in exchange for better academic grades.

As he refused, the professor threatened him with “academic retaliation”, he alleged.

He alleged that on July 16, the HoD threatened to deliberately make him fail in the upcoming examinations in the presence of two of his classmates.

The college authority has constituted a five-member internal inquiry committee to investigate the allegations.

“The panel has been directed to submit its report by Monday. We have also informed the local police about the student’s complaint,” said the principal of the college.

Jajpur Sub-Collector Tapas Ranjan Dehury, who is the president of the college’s governing body, visited the campus and spoke separately with the principal and other teachers.

Police said they have also started a separate investigation into the allegations.

The professor was arrested on similar charges in 2021 as well, but was later released on bail and reinstated to his post.

PTI