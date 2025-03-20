Bhubaneswar: Odisha has positioned itself as a frontrunner in skill development, pioneering world-class training centers, forging strategic industry partnerships, and implementing innovative programmes to create employment opportunities, said Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain here Wednesday.

Addressing a visiting UK Skills and Chartered Bodies delegation, he expressed pride in the state’s progress. “Today, Odisha is recognised as a leader in skill development. We are at the forefront of creating a workforce that is not only highly skilled but also globally competitive,” he said. A delegation of UK Skills and Chartered Bodies is on a three-day visit to Odisha from March 18 to 20 to explore opportunities for collaboration in vocational training, workforce development, and skill enhancement. The delegation consists of representatives from four UK chartered bodies and three global awarding organisations, who have been touring India to strengthen bilateral cooperation in technical education and training. However, Odisha, with its ambitious skilling initiatives, captured their special attention. During their visit to Bhubaneswar, the delegation held discussions with officials from the Skill Development and Technical Education department and the World Skill Center (WSC). The focus was on transforming vocational education by integrating UK-style apprenticeships, strengthening industry-driven skilling initiatives, and identifying key sectors for collaboration. British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, Andrew Fleming, commended Odisha’s commitment to skill development.

“Since my first visit in November 2023, I have been consistently impressed by the dedication of this state in preparing its youth for a sustainable livelihood. On my eighth visit, I am delighted to bring key global players in the skills sector to Bhubaneswar, facilitating deeper collaborations between UK institutions and Odisha’s skilling ecosystem,” he said. Sir Steve Smith, the UK’s International Education Champion, echoed this enthusiasm. “The DBT Skills and Chartered Bodies mission to India has been a great success. The UK and India have made tremendous progress in fostering educational partnerships. It is inspiring to see both nations working together to develop a workforce that is adaptable, globally skilled, and future-ready,” he remarked. Beyond workforce development, the visit also highlighted a broader agenda: sustainability. Both Odisha and the UK are actively working together on sustainability-driven skill initiatives, reinforcing their commitment to environmental and economic resilience.

