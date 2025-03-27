Bhubaneswar: Lightning strikes have claimed 1,418 lives in Odisha over the past five years, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari told the Assembly Thursday.

Replying to a query by BJP legislator Tankadhar Tripathy, the minister said the fatalities took place between 2020-21 and 2024-25.

Pujari said lightnings claimed 339 lives during 2020-21, 296 (2021-22), 306 (2022-23), 272 (2023-24) and 205 (2024-25).

Mayurbhanj district registered the maximum 134 lightning deaths, followed by Balasore (110), Ganjam (104) and Keonjhar (100), he added.

Boudh district recorded the lowest 11 lightning deaths, Pujari said.

To protect lives from lightning strikes, the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department prepared an action plan in 2023-24 which was implemented during 2024-25, he said.

He said Rs 7.59 crore had been sanctioned to the forest department to plant 23 lakh palm trees. So far, 19 lakh palm trees have been planted in 51 forest divisions, the minister added.

Palm trees act as natural conductors during lightning strikes and prevent loss of lives.

In June 2015, the state government declared lightning as a state-specific disaster.

According to the state disaster response fund guidelines, an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each has been paid to the next of kin of those killed in lightning strikes.

PTI